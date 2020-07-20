AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - With a projected $1.9 million shortfall in the 2020 budget, the city of Airway Heights had been considering declaring a financial emergency. Now, that decision has been delayed until August.
During a meeting of the Airway Heights City Council on Monday, July 20, the possible declaration was tabled until August 2 so that verbiage could be clarified before a vote was taken.
Airway Heights has seen general uncertainty in revenue streams as a result and in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to City Manager Albert Tripp.
Financial resources are not reasonably assured to continue programs and services at the 2020 budget level. As a result, the city is preparing to make a midyear budget reduction of expenses.
The city is seeking public input on balancing its budget shortfall of $1.9 million (19%) for 2020 and where it should make reductions.
People can voice their opinions and indicate where they think the city should make reductions through an online budget simulator, which can be found HERE.
