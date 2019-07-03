BOISE, ID - The City of Athol in Kootenai County has been awarded a $3,286,000 dollar low-interest drinking water construction loan by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The funding will be used to construct a new water system for the town, and includes demolishing two existing water reservoirs, modifying an elevated water reservoir, constructing a standpipe and water main, adding a transmission line, electrical, pump and building upgrades.
The City of Athol was awarded the loan because the cost of drinking water service for residential customers exceeds one and one-half percent of the median household income in the Mores Creek Rim Ranches Water District, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The city's loan was awarded from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's State Revolving Loan Fund, which receives grants from the US Environmental Protection Agency.