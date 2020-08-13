CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho. - According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office (CUSO), Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman shot and killed 73-year-old man Russell V. Liddell a campground in Custer County. At the time of the incident, Zimmerman was off-duty.
According to the City of Bonners Ferry, Zimmerman returned fire after being shot at.
CUSO said deputies were called to the area for a reported shooting after a man, later identified as Liddell, confronted a group of 16-18 people who were camping. CUSO also said Liddell was not a part of the group and that a verbal altercation resulted in shots being fired.
According to the City of Bonners Ferry, Zimmerman made city administrators aware of the incident shortly after it happened. The city doesn't feel administrative leave or other personnel action is required at this time.
An investigation is underway by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.
