CHENEY - The City of Cheney has announced that in order to help snow removal with even more snow on the way, they will be towing vehicles and citing the registered owners, effective immediately.
According to the announcement, the city of Cheney law states that whenever there is two or more inches of snow on the streets, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any street or city right-of-way between midnight at 6 a.m. or while plows are operating.
If anyone is on the street, the police will be issuing citations and vehicles will be towed at the owners' expense.