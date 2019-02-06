The City of Coeur d'Alene has 80 street trees that need good homes! Street trees will be planted at residential locations within public right-of-way areas in the Coeur d’Alene city limits through the CDA Re-Leaf program. These trees are valued at approximately $250.00 and are planted at no cost to the homeowner to enhance neighborhoods and provide many street-side benefits such as mitigating storm water and reducing pollution. This yearly program helps to grow our urban forest and we encourage the citizens of Coeur d’Alene to take part.
Trees are available to homeowners residing within the city limits of Coeur d'Alene who are willing to provide care for the trees, including watering and protecting from mowers and trimmers. Those that are interested should contact the Urban Forester with the Coeur d'Alene Parks Department to sign up for a street tree. Trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and we ask that you have at least a first and second choice of species due to limited availability.
The tree species still available are Tricolor Beech, Tulip Tree, Flowering Pear, Bur Oak, and Silver Linden. Species descriptions are available at the City of Coeur d'Alene website. Don’t worry about the planting -- trees will be planted by a contracted tree planting crew in late April or early May. Interested homeowners are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible since there are a limited number of trees available. Deadline to request a free street tree is March 30, 2019.
More information is available online at www.cdaid.org/re-leafcda. Call the Urban Forestry division of the Parks Department, (208) 415-0415 to claim your tree today. The trees cannot be used to fulfill street tree planting requirements or refund requests.