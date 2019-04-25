The City of Coeur d'Alene will begin implementing new parking rates and services at McEuen Park on May 1.
Previously free for the first two hours, parking at McEuen Park will now cost $1 per hour at the McEuen lot at 401 E. Front Ave while parking at the Mooring will cost $2 per hour.
Parking at Independence Point (105 Northwest Blvd) will now see a rate of $3 per hour.
The changes come despite a backlash from residents at a recent city council meeting.
The city will also be implementing a "Pay by Plate" system in the following lots:
- McEuen Parking Lot, 401 E Front Ave
- Independence Parking Lot, 105 Northwest Blvd
- Museum of North Idaho, 115 Northwest Blvd
- Memorial Field, 501 Fort Ground Drive
Residents can also download the Call to Park app, operated by Diamond Parking, in order to pay for parking via phone.
Goodbye free 2-hour parking at McEuen. @CDAgov has rolled out the new parking rates that will go into affect next Wednesday.— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) April 25, 2019
