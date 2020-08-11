COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho. - The City of Coeur d'Alene is hosting a second free mask giveaway on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 3-6 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park.
This will be the second event for the "Stop the Spread, Wear a Mask" campaign lead by a growing list of regional health organizations, cities, schools and businesses to keep Kootenai County open and healthy.
The masks were purchased by the fire department through the CARES Act and approved by the State of Idaho.
Over 2,500 masks were given out at the last event. If the demand remains high, future mask distributions may be added.
