HARRINGTON, Wash. - The mayor of Harrington, Jesse Silhan, is asking all residents to immediately stop watering lawns and to conserve water as much as possible until further notice.
"We would appreciate if all residents would stop watering lawns until further notice," Mayor Silhan said. "Conserve water to the best as possible."
Mayor Silhan is requesting this due to a water leak near the railroad tracks at 2nd and Main. The leak is coming from a main water line that leads to the cities water tank and now the water is coming up between the tracks.
Right now the city is attempting to shut the water lines off to stop the leak to prevent taking the railroad grade down, which could cause the railroad to be shut down.
"This could be an emergency before long if you shut the railroad down," Mayor Silhan said.
Mayor Silhan also mentioned that if you have any questions or concerns you can come to city hall for updates.