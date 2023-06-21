LEWISTON, Idaho — After the torrential flooding in Lewiston, the City Council has unanimously voted to continue the Local Disaster Emergency that was declared on June 14.
The flash flood occurred on June 9, when an intense thunderstorm unleased rain that exceeded half an inch within just 10 minutes.
The purpose of this continuance is to enable the city to continue seeking local and intergovernmental assistance. The City of Lewiston is seeking assistance in financial resources, labor, material resources and any other assistance deemed appropriate.
City staff has been addressing areas of immediate concern using the available resources. But due to the damage, additional resources are needed in other areas.
To see the full Local Disaster Emergency, please visit the City of Lewiston website here.