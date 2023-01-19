City of Lewiston lifts boil water order for parts of community

LEWISTON, Idaho - The City of Lewiston lifted a boil order on most of the southern portion of the city on Thursday, following a Wednesday morning failure of a portion of the Lewiston reservoir.
A boil order remained in place north of 16th Avenue, as well as south of 16th just east of 8th Street. The Lewiston Orchard Irrigation District remains unimpacted by the reservoir failure.
City staff continued to investigate what caused the rupture on Thursday and brought in specialized engineering experts to assess the incident.
According to a release from the city, a preliminary investigation shows the rupture was an isolated incident and not related to any improvements that have been underway to the overall city water system.