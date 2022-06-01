City of Lewiston welcomes third generation police officer

LEWISTON, Idaho - The City of Lewiston Police Department (LPD) has officially welcomed third-generation police officer Josh Rigney.

Rigney's father and grandfather both served as LPD officers. Right now, his father serves as the undersheriff for the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office (NPCS). His grandfather required from LPD and passed away in 1998. Rigney's grandmother also served as a dispatcher for the NPCS.

"We would like to thank the entire Rigney family for their service to our community," LPD posted on Facebook. "Thank you for choosing Lewiston and for your desire to serve the citizens of our great city."

KHQ Local News Senior Producer

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!