City of Lewiston welcomes third generation police officer

LEWISTON, Idaho - The City of Lewiston Police Department (LPD) has officially welcomed third-generation police officer Josh Rigney.
Rigney's father and grandfather both served as LPD officers. Right now, his father serves as the undersheriff for the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office (NPCS). His grandfather required from LPD and passed away in 1998. Rigney's grandmother also served as a dispatcher for the NPCS.
"We would like to thank the entire Rigney family for their service to our community," LPD posted on Facebook. "Thank you for choosing Lewiston and for your desire to serve the citizens of our great city."