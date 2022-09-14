LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - "The Moving Wall," a travelling Vietnam War memorial replica will be escorted into Liberty Lake on Sept. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m, and will be in the city until Sept. 19.
Ahead of the Moving Wall's arrival, volunteers placed a display from the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project that memorializes 360 residents of eastern Washington and northern Idaho who have died in military service over the past 21 years.
An opening ceremony for the Moving Wall will be held at Pavillion Park at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, after which the display will be open 242 hours a day and free to the public.
The Moving Wall will be hosted by the Gallant Guards of Liberty, a group comprised of veterans, family and friends in cooperation with the City of Liberty Lake.
