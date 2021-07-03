MOSCOW, Idaho - The ongoing risk of severe fires in Idaho has given cause for The City of Moscow to reverse their stance on fireworks.
Earlier in the week, the city sent out a release stating residents could use fireworks with city limits. Now, they've reassessed.
“We have been monitoring the current, up to the hour, weather conditions including wind and temperature for the past several days. While temperature alone is only one factor in calculating fire risk, within the last 24-hours we have monitored decreased humidity and other risk factors, which when taken together has now reached a severe fire risk," Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson said. "The vegetation in the City has dried enough to present a danger to the public when exposed to fireworks, even legally permitted fireworks. Therefore, I am exercising the authority as Fire Chief to ban all fireworks until further notice.”
The use of any fireworks, whether they are shot into the air or thrown on the ground, is now illegal in Moscow. Fines and legal penalties for breaking this law are hefty.
Anyone who is caught using fireworks may be hit with a $1,000 misdemeanor and can face up to six months in jail.
Parents of children who use fireworks are liable for any damage they cause as well.