MOSCOW, Idaho — A settlement has finally been reached today in the civil suit between the City of Moscow and Christ Church.
Gabriel Rench and Sean and Rachel Bohnet filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Moscow and several City employees after a gathering that occurred at City Hall in September 2020.
Rench and the Bohets, all members of Christ Church, participated in a protest alongside other congregants without masks outside City Hall during the pandemic. The protest consisted of singing psalms and standing close together, violating social distancing regulations in place at the time.
Court documents say that Rench and the Bohnets declined to physically distance and provide identification to officers. Rench was arrested and booked into the Latah County Jail, but soon was released by Sheriff Richie Skiles.
Shortly later, Rench and the Bohnets filed a civil lawsuit against the city for wrongful arrest.
Now, two years later, Rench alongside the Bohnets have reached a settlement with the City of Moscow in which Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) will pay $300,000 and all claims against the City will be dismissed with prejudice along with a release of all liability.