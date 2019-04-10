Based upon reading taken last night, the City of Moscow says it appears they had record flooding Tuesday night.
The original record for flooding in Moscow was set back in February 1996 at 11.26 feet. A measurement taken during Tuesday night's flooding even showed nearly 11.40 feet. However, no official word on if the record was broken.
Waters have subsided as of Wednesday morning and most roads have reopened. The City of Moscow says if you're a resident who needs flood help, you should call Tammy at 208-883-7097. Tammy (who was also diligently answering phones into the "wee hours" of the night on Tuesday) is back on the phone lines Wednesday morning and will get you on a list for help if you need pumps or any other triage work.
"We love you all, and are so impressed by the outpouring of community we saw last night as neighbors helped neighbors and strangers became friends!" the City of posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning. "The response crews will come anywhere in City Limits on a first come, first serve basis."