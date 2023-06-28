MOSCOW, Idaho — The City of Moscow is holding a ceremony for the dedication and unveiling of the Damon Burton Pickleball Courts at Ghormley Park.
The dedication will begin at the Ghormley Park picnic shelter at 11:30 a.m. on July 7 with speakers.
The event will then move to the pickleball courts for the unveiling and first ceremonial serve by the Burton family and friends.
Moscow City Council have named the pickleball courts after Damon Burton for his 30 years of service on the parks and recreation commission. He had a large role in planning and development of numerous parks, community garden, playgrounds and recreation programming.
His most notable work was the construction of the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center and the Moscow School District Community Fields.
For questions about the Damon Burton pickleball courts, contact David Schott at dschott@ci.moscow.id.us or (208) 883-7098.