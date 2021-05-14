UPDATE: May 14 at 12:30PM
The City of Plummer says that the boil order has been lifted and all tests came back normal.
UPDATE: May 13 at 2:00PM
The City of Plummer says the boil water order is still in place, sending this statement to KHQ:
There is still a boil order in place we are waiting on test results and should have those results back within 24 hours. Please continue to boil your drinking water for at least 1 minute prior to consumption. If you have any questions please feel free to call Plummer City Hall at 208-686-1641.
ORGINAL COVERAGE:
PLUMMER, Idaho -- The City of Plummer has ordered citizens to boil their drinking water following a break in a major main line.
Officials are urging people to boil water for at least one minute prior to drinking. There is no word yet on how long this issue will last, but city officials are telling water customers to conserve water to allow the system to replenish.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.