KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county's refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
NonStop Local talked with Matheson about the situation Thursday, who said that he studied the statutes related to delinquent property taxes and interpreted them differently than the cities. His interpretation meant that money was actually owed to the County.
Matheson says that this lawsuit will likely mean that an official review of his interpretation by a judicial committee will commence. But he says he expects the state legislature to address this situation as well, because these are state statutes that impact counties across Idaho. Matheson told us, "I've read the law, I've interpreted it, I've made a decision. And now someone else with more authority will have to come in and clarify my interpretation."
We reached out to Coeur d'Alene for further information, as soon as we get it we'll pass it along to you.