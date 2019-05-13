The City of Post Falls is creating a downtown street for residents to come and explore the future Post Falls downtown district.
Saturday, May 18, the city will host the "Downtown for a Day" event from 10 am-7 pm at Spokane St. & 3rd. Admission is free for friends and family of all ages to attend.
The event will include local businesses, food booth store fronts, pop-up Saturday market, beer hall, music, street acts, a cornhole tournament and more.
Summer outdoor movies will kick off showing "Mary Poppins Returns" at 8 p.m.
Construction for the event began over this past weekend.