PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman, in partnership with the Pullman Kiwanis officially opened Pullman’s first ADA-accessible playground in Mary’s Park.
Sitting on five acres of land donated by the Herb Neil estate in 2010, Mary’s Park boasts a nearly-10,000-square-foot playground, complete with two play structures, SpectraTurf rubber surfacing that supports multimodal function and other free-standing playground pieces that provide for an engaging and inclusive experience.
“A great deal of fundraising, designing, and engineering propelled this project forward, and we’re ecstatic to present a new brand of playground to the Pullman community that will appeal to families and children of all abilities,” said Parks & Facilities Director Kurt Dahmen.
The design of the park playground was approved in 2018, and construction began in 2019. The Pullman Kiwanis donated about $30,000 toward the approximately $400,000 spent on the park so far.
Access to areas outside of the playground will be restricted for a time as City staff continue landscaping on the property. The city said plans for next year include paving, marking, and signing the park’s large parking lot, installing a permanent restroom and building a picnic shelter.