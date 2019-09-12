PULLMAN, Wash. - The city of Pullman has agreed to pay a total of $150,000 to a former Washington State University football player who claimed excessive force was used when he was arrested.
According to documents first leaked to a Whitman County news source, the settlement was agreed upon back in July.
The case started in February 2017, when Treshon Broughton was inside a convenience store near the WSU campus and police responded to a 911 call from the store. However, during the call, the person had said everything was fine before hanging up.
One of the officers then confronted Broughton about his ID before calling for backup and attempting to detain the former Cougar defensive back.
Video of the incident released by Pullman Police showed the second officer wrapping his arm around Broughton's neck. He's taken to the ground twice and shocked with a stun gun.
Broughton was arrested but the charges against him were later dropped. Charging documents said store employees told police Broughton tried to use a fake $20 bill. Officers didn't find anything on him when he was arrested.