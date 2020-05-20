PULLMAN, Wash. - April 2019 is a month that City of Pullman engineers mark with an astrisk. That month saw historic flooding that had downtown Pullman under feet of water.
Businesses were forced to use heavy machinery to save what they could. WSU students, on the other hand, used it as a chance to have some fun on the water, kayaking and floating on air mattresses.
City officials called last year's flooding a hundred-year "freak" event. It was a reminder that it doesn't hurt to be prepared. This year they've already put a flood wall up and started making sandbags.
"Things look positive right now. The rain, we have not gotten the rain totals that we could've gotten. You know the maximum number so it's kind of about average what they predicted." said Kevin Gardes who is Public Works Director in Pullman.
The City has put sandbags out for the general public to use in case water levels start to rise. However, the city is hoping there won't be issues this year. With Businesses already struggling, more trouble is the last thing anyone needs.
But if it does happen they will be ready.
