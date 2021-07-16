SPOKANE, Wash. -- The City of Spokane announced on Friday that it will be reopening its network of cooling centers across the city to provide support for people who need relief from the heat.
The cooling centers will provide 1,000 spaces in both central and in-neighborhood locations.
The cooling center at the Loof Carrousel will be open for use on Sunday July 18th from 11:00am - 8:00pm or until the forecasted temperature drops below 95 degrees.
Spokane Public Library hours vary by location, however will be open Tuesday, July 20.
People who would like be a help at the Looff Carrousel location, can register to volunteer online.
“The City is proud to offer the public respite from high temperatures,” says Mayor Nadine Woodward. “I encourage everyone to check on friends and neighbors to make sure they are safe.”
The city is encouraging people to plan ahead for the heat, mapping out where cooling resources are located, including those operated by community partners, and check in with loved ones, friends, and neighbors throughout the high heat.
Malls, movie theaters, businesses, and shaded neighborhood parks can also meet localized needs for intermittent relief.
Drink plenty of water and juices and know the signs of heat stroke and exhaustion and seek medical assistance early if you have concerns.