SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department said there were more than 100 reports of accidents in Spokane Thursday evening. That number likely climbed even higher when the roads froze over into Friday. Now with more snow coming down, the City of Spokane said keeping the roads safe is a challenge.
“We prepare for many months for these conditions, but we never really know what those conditions are going to look like until they actually happen, and they can vary widely,” said Kirstin Davis, the communications manager with the city of Spokane.
Last week marked the first real test to the city’s de-icing and plowing plan, and a difficult one at that with how quickly snow on the roads turned into black ice. Davis said making adjustments on the fly is just part of the job.
“This year we added satellite locations with additional materials so that we can adjust much faster as the conditions change,” Davis said.
She said that has already been a significant game changer when it comes to response times. And with the snow that came Monday and even more expected this week being prudent is key.
“This morning, we called in morning crews earlier because the snow was forecasted to come earlier, and it didn't arrive when it was forecasted to arrive,” Davis said. “But that gave the opportunity for those crews to go out and pre-treat different streets as well.”
The takeaway here is that the City is working to keep roads clean and safe, but with the ever-changing weather and road conditions, keeping up is a challenge. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination, be patient, and get home safely.