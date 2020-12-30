Six to nine inches of snow, that's what we can expect here in Spokane and surrounding areas Wednesday evening into Thursday.
While that is a high amount of the white stuff headed our way, the city of Spokane says they've been preparing for a snow event like this.
"We get storms like this every year- so we have been prepared for snowy weather for some time now. All of our equipment is tuned up, all the plows are on the truck, we have stock piles of both sand, granular de-ice and liquid deicer ready to go," City of Spokane's, Utilities Communication Manager, Marlene Feist stated.
For anyone who has to drive in these winter road conditions, plan your travel time accordingly, Drive extra cautiously, and allow plenty of space between you and any plows.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says they are working around the clock to get our roads back to better conditions.
"To that bare and wet but it does take time especially when it continues to accumulate as it's doing, folks need to be aware of that, take it slow, watch for our crews, give us plenty of space and if we all work together we can all get home safely at the end of the day," Ryan Overton, Washington's DOT Public Information Officer said.
If mother nature does what she is expected to, which is transition from snow to rain, the city of Spokane is ready to transition with the elements as well.
"If it turns to rain which is another option on the forecast we will look at doing different things-snow totals will determine whether we do full city plow or maintenance plow in residential areas," added Feist.
