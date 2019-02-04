SPOKANE, WA - The City of Spokane announced Tuesday that two warming shelters will be offering daytime services in addition to their regular hours amid this week's forecast.
The two warming shelters below will have service hour changes for this week, Monday, Feb. 4 through Thursday, Feb 7.
- The Cannon Center at 527 S. Cannon will be open during daytime hours, with brief closures for cleaning in the morning and evening.
The Ermina Center at 213 E. Ermina will have extended hours from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Services are always in need of support and donations.
A full list warming shelters and provider services are attached.