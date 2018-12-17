SPOKANE, WA - The City of Spokane has announced their holiday related closures. Below is a list:
City of Spokane Garbage and Recycling Pick Up: will be a day late following Christmas and New Year's Day. Residents with Friday pickups will have service on Saturdays those weeks. The Waste-to-Energy facility is also closed on Tuesdays, December 25 and January 1.
Parking Meters: Don't need to be plugged Tuesdays, December 25 and January 1.
Riverfront Park Skate Ribbon: has extended holiday hours staring Saturday, December 22 and ending Sunday, January 6. All attractions will be close Christmas Day.
Spokane Libraries: Closed Sunday, December 23 through December 25 and Tuesday, January 1.
Spokane City Hall: Closed Monday, December 24 and Tuesdays, December 25 and January 1.
Spokane City Council: not scheduled to meet Mondays, Dec. 24 and 31. Meetings will resume January 7.