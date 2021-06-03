City of Spokane announces new plans, resources to combat homelessness

The City of Spokane has announced that their system to combat homelessness has undergone what they are calling a "fundamental shift" to better lay out resources to get people out of homelessness.
Among a number of other goals Mayor Nadine Woodward laid out last year to combat homelessness, the city announced a process to select a year-round operator of the Cannon street shelter. Friday, requests for proposals for operators of the Cannon shelter will be released, and remain open for 30 days.
The city says the Cannon shelter will be a critical site for homelessness resources, as it already gives people a place to rest, eat, and shower, among other things. An operator for the Cannon shelter is expected to be selected on September 1.
For the past seven months, the Guardians Foundation and the City have partnered to operate the 24-hour shelter, following an extensive remodel paid for with federal CARES act funds. The contract between the City and Guardians was set to expire on June 30, but it is being extended through the summer while a long-term operator is selected.
“We believe we are a model for what can happen with policies and procedures that protect the community, protect our guests, protect our employees, and we get positive outcomes,” founder and CEO of the Guardians Mike Shaw said.
The City says that work is also underway to transition The Way Out drop-in shelter into the home of the Bridge Housing Program, which is a collection of housing, employment, and other services provided to rapidly get people out of homelessness. That project is expected to be finished by early fall.
The Salvation Army has already started that transition as a night-by-night shelter, the City says. Since August they've helped 64 people find more stable housing, and nine people find verifiable employment. Others have found work doing side jobs.
“By coming to us, we’re going to interview them and get a chance to talk to them to make sure this is the path they want to take, and then we’re going to help move mountains for them,” Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army, which operates The Way Out Shelter and will run the Bridge Housing Program, said, “We’ll get them into substance abuse prevention, we’re going to help them get the training they need so they can get a job, and teach them consistency in daily life.”
Additionally, a Young Adult Shelter recently began temporarily operating out of the Women's Hearth. A permanent site, near Spokane Community College, is being considered. This site would offer technical and trade education, is on a bus line, and is away from the downtown core. The shelter will be funded by a state Department of Commerce grant.
“Meeting the unique needs of our young adults experiencing homelessness is an exciting opportunity,” Fawn Schott, president and CEO of Volunteers of America, which operates the Young Adult Shelter, said “We will be able to move them swiftly into safe and stable housing.”
The City also says they will take these immediate steps based on user feedback from those who use the downtown area.
• Doubling the number of employees dedicated to litter and graffiti cleanup to create four crews to respond to complaints and proactively monitor hot spot areas; work directly with the downtown police precinct to respond to reports of illegal camping and regularly clean hot spots; work with the POD outside of the downtown area; and provide general code enforcement and illegal dumping abatement
• Adding a dozen more secure public garbage cans in the downtown core for additional disposal and containment of litter
• Reopening public restroom facilities in the downtown core that had been closed as part of the pandemic response
• Collaborating with the Downtown Spokane Partnership Clean Team related to cleaning human waste in alleyways and other public spaces
• Piloting an alleyway activation partnership with DSP and Spokane Arts between Washington and Stevens and Main and Riverside, which included new pavement, to encourage positive activities
• Working with service providers to facilitate continuous open communication with neighbors to minimize neighborhood impact
• Increasing awareness of the hours of intake at shelter locations
“We have accomplished a lot over the past year as we fundamentally shift how we transition people out of homelessness,” Mayor Woodward said, “We are taking an outcomes-based approach that balances the different voices, perspectives, and needs and is strengthened by the partnership between the Administration and City Council as we work closely together as an organization on policy and financial considerations.”
A Point-in-Time count conducted in January shows that emergency shelter participation has steadily increased since 2013. 992 people have been counted as sheltered, a number that has remained relatively flat over the past five years. The Point-in-Time county typically involves a count of the unsheltered population as well, but this year due to the pandemic, data on the unsheltered homeless population was not collected. However, the City says both statewide and nationally, homelessness is increasing.