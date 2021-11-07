SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane announced this week the annual leaf pickup activities will begin Monday, November 8th and will continue through December.
Crews will begin their efforts in the Corbin Park area and move on to Audubon, Downriver, and Driscoll areas. Typically, crews begin on the North Side, move to the South Hill, and finish towards the core of the city. Along with this announcement, a schedule was posted with estimated dates of cleanup for each area. There may be delays due to weather however, so the schedule will update with actual start and end dates as the season goes on.
Residents are being asked to check when their neighborhood will be cleaned, and to move their vehicles off the street when crews are passing through. Pickup work can be done seven days a week between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., so be sure to keep your car parked in the driveway or elsewhere if you want your street cleaned.
Leaves on the streets in winter can present many safety hazards, including creating unsafe driving conditions and clogging storm drains.
The City leaf pickup service is intended only for leaves that fall naturally into the street, and residents should not rake leaves from their yard into the street under any circumstances.
Options for leaf cleanup on private residences include placing them in a green yard & food waste cart for curbside collection, or taking leaves to the transfer station at the City's Waste to Energy facility. The cost to dispose of yard waste is $57.42 per ton with a minimum of $6.11, plus a $2 self-haul fee. The facility operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
However, it's also possible to make use of you leaves instead. They are fantastic composting components, or they can be used to blanket garden to protect plants during the winter chill. If you're not a gardener yourself, try asking a green-thumbed friend if they'd like some leaves for their compost or garden.