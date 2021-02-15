City of Spokane anticipates snowy Tuesday commute

"Crews worked in arterials throughout the afternoon and now started in residential areas," City of Spokane's Utilities Communications Manager, Marlene Feist stated Monday night.
The Spokane metro area saw around 4" of snow, so the city of Spokane says their crews have been working around the clock on city streets, and now they are headed to your neighborhood.
To check in on your neighborhood status click here.
"The residential ones are the ones that will change color from blue when we are working in it, green when we are done, and red are the ones that are coming up next," added Feist.
With so many miles to clear, the city wants you to prepare for another slow commute.
"Tomorrow morning people should plan for a little extra time to get where they need to go during their morning commute the teams will be out there they are working 24/7 so there is no interruption in their efforts for sanding, deicing, and plowing," Feist stated.
The city of Spokane also wants to remind residents to always give plows enough space to work.
