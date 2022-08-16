SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has approved changes to the city's Multi-Family Tax Exemption program to bring it more in line with laws in Washington state.
The changes were approved at a legislative city council meeting on Monday. The city says Mayor Nadine Woodward worked with City Council President Breann Beggs and Council Members Bingle and Zappone to pass the legislation
“Moving the needle quickly for housing solutions takes a combination of creative and tried and true planning processes,” said Steve MacDonald, Director of Community and Economic Development. “This revised Multifamily Tax Exemption program incentivizes both market rate and affordable housing where it is needed most,” MacDonald said.
According to the city, the changes include:
- Updated fees to cover current costs
- Included the Spokane Targeted investment area into the Multi-Family Tax Exemption with an emphasis on affordable housing
- Added tax exemption periods of 8, 12 and 20 years for developers
- Updated relocation assistance requirements for low income households
The updated ordinance is part of the city's response to the Housing Emergency proclaimed by Mayor Nadine Woodward in July 2021.