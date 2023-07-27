SPOKANE, Wash. – Jessica Burke, the Director of Development of Transitions Spokane, calls dealing with the summer heat a "new best," and says the donations of cooling supplies they receive help fill the gap in funding.
"The water that we were able to receive and any donations that we are able to receive are going to make a huge impact on those that we serve," said Burke.
Although Burke says they have partnered with the city in the past, they have taken measures into their own hand by partnering with other organizations in the region to coordinate a water drive.
Recently, the city of Spokane called its residents into action, asking for donations of cooling supplies to be allocated among their size cooling centers around the city, which are activated with the national weather service predicting temperatures of 95 degrees or above.
But some are asking why citizens are being asked to fill this gap and why aren't there are enough funds allocated for this?
For Brian Walker, the Communications Manager for the City of Spokane, the answer is simple, "Citizens are being called on to donate and help out because it really stretches the resources that we have, and the donations make our dollar go farther."
Walker says for those who aren't inclined to donate, "another way that they can get involved, and that's as easy as it sounds, check on your neighbor people."
Burke says she works with some of Spokane's most vulnerable, and filling these gaps proactively could save the city's bottom line, "Just being able to stay cool is going to keep them safe and that's harm reduction, which in the end realistically is going to cost our city less."
If you would like to donate to Transitions Spokane, check out their Amazon Wishlist here.
If you're interested in donating to the city's initiative email the Department of Emergency Management at snuss@spokanecity.org