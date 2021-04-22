SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed the City to begin searching for candidates to serve as the point of contact for all civil rights inquiries.
The position is titled Civil Rights and Housing Policy Program Coordinator and would be serving as part of the Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services (NHHS) division. The position includes managing discrimination complain requests, public outreach, presentations, technical programming expertise, and provides customer service to participants and clients across various programs.
“This is an important resource and safeguard for those with discrimination concerns and complaint needs,” Woodward said. “The selected candidate will also be a conduit for information, connectivity to community resources, and policy considerations.”
The recruitment for this position began on April 22, and will conclude on May 23. A full job description has been posted to the City's website.