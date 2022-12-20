Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 5 below zero expected on Wednesday, before dropping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday Night and Thursday morning. * WHERE...Fairfield, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Rockford, Davenport, and Cheney. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Wednesday to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 5 below zero expected on Wednesday, before dropping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday Night and Thursday morning. * WHERE...Fairfield, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Rockford, Davenport, and Cheney. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Wednesday to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&