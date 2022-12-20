SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is calling its third full-city plow of the season after a blanket of snow hit on Tuesday.
According to a release, crews will continue to work in the arterials tonight and move into residential areas overnight. The City of Spokane expects it to take three days once residential work begins.
The order for plowing residential routes are posted on the City’s website, which also includes the City’s plow map, and will be updated with the progress of the plows.
The City’s residential plow route map shows the routes. Routes are scheduled based on snow levels and are rotated when possible to have different neighborhoods begin being plowed.
A full-city plow means crews will work 24/7 until they plow all streets in Spokane.
According to the City, plow teams in residential areas will use snow gates to reduce berms at the end of driveways as much as possible. The City has 19 pieces of equipment outfitted with those gates. Crews will work to plow snow away from the curb to help keep snow away from sidewalks. Snow also may be pushed to center medians in some cases.
Here are reminders about how the community can help:
- Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows. Berms are likely in front of cars, even those parked on the odd side of the street. The parking restrictions are intended to allow plow drivers to do a better job of clearing snow in neighborhoods and to complete their work more efficiently.
- The City asks residents and businesses to clear a 36-inch pedestrian path on sidewalks. Please assist your neighbors who may need help removing snow from their driveways and sidewalks.
- Don’t blow or shovel snow into the street, but back into your yard.
- Clear snow off parked cars to allow plow drivers to see them better.
- Consider clearing snow and ice around mailboxes and storm drains.