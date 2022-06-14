SPOKANE Wash. - June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021 in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of African-Americans.
Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday will be federally observed on Monday, June 20.
In a press release, the City of Spokane revealed that some services will be closed in honor of Juneteenth.
Spokane City Hall and the Spokane Municipal Court will be closed on June 20. In addition to this, street parking meters will not need payment.
According to the press release, all Spokane Public Library locations will be closed on June 19 and 20.
Other services, including curbside garbage and recycling pickup, will continue as planned. The Spokane County garbage transfer plants and the transfer station located at Spokane Waste-To-Energy Facility will remain open.
Riverfront Park attractions, Parks and Recreation classes, and golf courses will be open on June 20.
My Spokane 311, a customer service platform for the City of Spokane, will be available over the phone and online on June 20.
The Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition plans to host their 11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, 18 and 19. The events will celebrate African-American culture and history, and will feature music, food and vendors.