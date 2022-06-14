Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following county, Kootenai. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Spokane and Whitman. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 218 AM PDT, Small streams were running high and still rising in some areas. Hangman Creek at Tekoa is at its highest level since 2012. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since Friday. Additional rain amounts up to a half inch is forecast for the Coeur d'Alene area with up to a quarter inch in the Spokane area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Liberty Lake, Deer Park, Spirit Lake, Millwood, Athol, Hauser, Hayden Lake, Harrison, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Otis Orchards, Green Acres, Trentwood and Dishman. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&