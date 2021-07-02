SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane will be closing down several services and building in observance of the Fourth of July.
Here's the list of what's going to be closed:
- All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, July 5.
- Spokane Municipal Court will be closed Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5.
- My Spokane 311 employees will not be available for in person, phone, or online customer service inquiries on Monday, July 5.
- Development Services Center employees will not be available on Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5.
- Building inspection scheduling and permit applications are available online only Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5.
- The Spokane City Council briefing session and legislative meeting for the week of July 5 have been cancelled. The Council will resume its regular schedule on Monday, July 12, meeting at 3:30 and 6 p.m. Meetings are shown live on CityCable 5, the City’s government-access cable station, and are streamed on the web at www.spokanecity.org. Citizens can also sign up to provide testimony on an agenda item and call into the meeting.
The city said that many splashpads and attractions will remain open throughout the holiday weekend, including the Looff Carrousel and the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park.