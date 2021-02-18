Plows work to clear roads as many kids wake up to a snow day in the Inland Northwest

The City of Spokane completed its full city plow Thursday morning. The plow was initiated on Monday. 

The City said snow crews will be out today cleaning up areas that need additional work. If your block was missed, you can call 311. 

City snow crews remain in winter operations, working seven days a week monitoring weather and street conditions. Snow crews are prepared to respond to new snow that is expected later today and in coming days.

 

