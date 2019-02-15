SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has completed work on a full-city plow that was initiated Monday.
According to the City of Spokane, the plow effort, which took about 4 days, took longer than the usual 3 days to complete because of continued waves of snow that fell during the work.
The pattern of snow also means that some areas that were plowed early during the full-city effort will need some additional attention.
Crews will be completing additional plowing and cleanup at residential areas around the city Friday night and over the weekend, according to the city.
Citizens can call 311 if their block was missed by plows.
Downtown parking restricts are still in place and city plow crews will work in downtown Friday night and overnight into Saturday. Vehicles will need to be moved out of on-street parking stalls between midnight and 6 a.m. in the area between Maple and Division and I-90 and the Spokane River.