City of Spokane completes parking study, lays out 6 year plan

SPOKANE - The City of Spokane has released the results of its parking study.

The City says the results of the study helped leaders create a 6-year plan to improve parking downtown.

As part of the study, there were some recommended priorities. Those include:

Adopt downtown parking goals and objectives to guide our efforts.

Maximize the use of our current parking supply.

Update our permit programs and event management policies.

Invest in our parking system to modernize it.

Make parking simple to find and payment easy.

Update City policy and zoning code to support long-term growth and multimodal travel downtown to reduce parking demand over time.

To read the full results of the study click here