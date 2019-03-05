City of Spokane completes parking study, lays out 6 year plan

SPOKANE - The City of Spokane has released the results of its parking study. 

The City says the results of the study helped leaders create a 6-year plan to improve parking downtown. 

As part of the study, there were some recommended priorities. Those include:

  • Adopt downtown parking goals and objectives to guide our efforts.
  • Maximize the use of our current parking supply.
  • Update our permit programs and event management policies.
  • Invest in our parking system to modernize it.
  • Make parking simple to find and payment easy.
  • Update City policy and zoning code to support long-term growth and multimodal travel downtown to reduce parking demand over time.

To read the full results of the study click here

Parking meters

Tags

Executive Producer

Recommended for you