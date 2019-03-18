SPOKANE - The city of Spokane announced officially that shared mobility program bikes and scooters will be returning to the Lilac City.
The city says,"Residents and visitors took nearly 150,000 rides on scooters, bikes, and e-bikes for more than 107,000 miles of use."
City leaders announced that they were hoping to bring the program back last month, but said there would be a new set of rules for the company and riders to follow.
During Monday night's Spokane city council meeting, representatives from the city's Public Works department will introduce an ordinance that would exempt people who use the program from the city's helmet rules.
In the Council Briefing paperwork, the city says their goal is to have a permanent ride sharing program in place by Spring of this year, specifically by May.