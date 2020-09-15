City of Spokane considering constructing new water tank in Hamblen Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is considering the possibility of constructing a new water tank in Hamblen Park.
According to the city, the tank would ensure the availability of adequate water during a fire emergency and meet demand for water, especially during the summer season, for much of the South Hill.
"We identified the need for additional water storage in this area several years ago," Public Works Director Scott Simmons said. "This project would help us improve water delivery to a large portion of our community and this site meets all the criteria for this work to be successful. It also provides an opportunity to make an investment in the parks system in this area."
The City’s water system has 23 pressure zones to ensure water reaches every customer. This tank would be located in what’s called the “high system pressure zone.” The high system pressure zone serves all homes on the South Hill south of about 14th Avenue.
The tank site needs to be about two acres in size, close to existing water transmission lines, near the center of the pressure zone and at an elevation of about 2,380 feet. Ideally, the site would also be relatively flat and be some distance from existing homes.
The public is invited to an online community meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6:00 p.m. to learn about the possibility of constructing the tank. More information on the proposed project and instructions for joining the online community meeting can be found HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.