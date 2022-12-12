SPOKANE, Wash. - A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope.
Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the chief, sheriff and city intend to forcibly relocate the residents of Camp Hope and arrest those who refuse to leave. With increased law enforcement and the distribution of eviction letters, Jewels Helping Hands says residents are facing imminent harm from a planned sweep with no place to go due to a lack of shelter space.
The complaint goes on to say they have no jurisdiction as the camp is located on state land and the state is not trying to forcibly evict residents.
The order was signed this morning.