SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane has announced it's municipal court will be closed this Thursday March 4 and Friday, March 5.
According to a news release, the closure is needed because its updating its case management software.
The closure will include most court hearings and the public counters at the Court Clerk’s Office.
Spokane Municipal Court will continue to process DUI, and domestic violence first appearances during the closure period in addition to all in custody initial appearances.
