SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the City of Spokane, snow plow crews are continuing to make significant progress across the city as of Thursday.
The city's goal is to finish a full city plow in three days. Officials said crews were able to complete that in about two and a half days over the weekend.
City Spokesperson Marlene Feist said crews are still doing maintenance plow work and are working their way back through neighborhoods that still have snow on the roads.
"There's about 50 of those little residential routes, and they made it through about a dozen of them yesterday," Feist said. "They had started working on a number more, and we'll get through a lot of those this week."
Feist said the snow budget is on target and the city expects maintenance plowing will continue through Friday. The city hopes to resume normal snow plow operations over the weekend.
