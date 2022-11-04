Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Plummer, Downtown Spokane, Fairfield, Genesee, Potlatch, Post Falls, Cheney, Moscow, Davenport, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Airway Heights, and Hayden. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute, especially on lesser traveled roads. Wet heavy snow may result in broken tree branches with isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For Stevens, Pend Oreille, and Boundary Counties, the strongest winds and wind impacts will primarily be across southern reaches of the counties. Wind gusts in the foothills of the Blue Mountains could be up to 70 mph. Wind direction will start off from the southwest Friday evening and switch to the west across the Upper Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Area Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects like trampolines in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&