SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane crews have been hard at work since early Friday morning deicing and sanding roadways. Right now, roads are wet and slushy. The City of Spokane is asking drivers to take it slow and use caution.
The City of Spokane is also asking you to call 311 to report trees blocking roadways. If a downed power line becomes an emergency, call 911.
Crews will prioritize opening any blocked roads and assisting first responders as needed.
