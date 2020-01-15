SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane snow crews are working on a "maintenance plow" Wednesday, focusing on areas that need additional plowing following various winter storms.
City teams are working in residential areas, particularly ones that were plowed earlier in their full-city plow effort over the weekend. They had focused on morning commute areas and arterials earlier Wednesday.
Crews also are working around schools, medical facilities and the downtown area.
The City says by definition, “maintenance plow” work occurs during the day and teams will continue this effort until they think it is no longer needed.
