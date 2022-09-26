City of Spokane drafts dog park guidelines

SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation has drafted new dog park guidelines to help determine location, design, development and operation of future dog parks throughout the city.
In a survey sent out by the City of Spokane, it was determined that about two-thirds of people prefer that Spokane add more dog parks and off-leash area in the next few years.
The drafted guidelines are intended to be used as a reference when the City of Spokane is selecting and designing future dog parks.