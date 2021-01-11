SPOKANE, Wash. - After a second Capitol Police officer dies following the riot at the U.S. Capitol, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all city facilities to be lowered.
A release from the city said the order coincides with President Donald Trump's directive that all U.S. flags at all public facilities be lowered until January 13.
“Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood dedicated their lives to defending the Capitol and protecting all who serve,” said Mayor Woodward. “The Spokane community sends its deepest condolences to their family and friends.”
The City of Spokane encourages anyone with a flag outside their home or business to join in this recognition.
