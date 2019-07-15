Spokane Mayor David Condon has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered on Saturday, July 20, in memory of Spokane Police Department Lieutenant Jon "JD" Anderson.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of Lt Anderson,” said Mayor Condon. “We will remember him for his dedication to the Spokane community and his sense of humor. We send our deepest condolences to Lt. Anderson’s family, friends and colleagues at SPD.”
Lt. Anderson spent nearly 30 years with SPD, holding every rank from Officer to Lieutenant, to include Police Officer 1st Class, Detective, Corporal, and Sergeant. Lt. Anderson served as a Neighborhood Resource Officer, a Motor Officer, a member of the TAC Team, as well as a leader of SPD’s Honor Guard.
During his service, Lt. Anderson went above and beyond with acts of courage and making an impact on the community, receiving both the Silver Star as well as two Chief's Citations.
Lt. Anderson unexpectedly passed away on Friday, July 5. A memorial service honoring him is set for Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spokane Police Chaplaincy Program.
"Rest in Peace L126, we have the watch from here," Spokane PD said in a post last week.