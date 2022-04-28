SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Mayor Nadine Woodward say violent crime is on the rise nationwide and in Spokane.
In response, Mayor Woodward announced the creation of a Spokane Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force at Wednesday's State of the City Address.
The Violent Crimes Task Force will be comprised of two supervising sergeants and five officers, and focus on repeat violent offenders.
"Their job is to wake up every day and look at who are these repeat offenders that continue to go out and victimize the community, stop that, and get ahead of it before they can victimize the community again," Chief Meidl said.
KHQ obtained police body camera footage from a shooting in October, in which detectives say Diandre Johnson shot and killed Steve Cavitt outside of a bar in Downtown Spokane. The footage details a chaotic scene in the aftermath of the shooting.
Johnson is a felon, and had been out on bail at the time of the October shooting, waiting to go on trial for an assault from April 2020. He also has a long criminal history, with a conviction for a shooting and robbery from 2015.
Chief Meidl says less than 1% of Spokane's population is taking part in violent crime, but those offenders are often involved in several different kinds of illegal activity.
"Some of them are property crimes, some of them are drug related, some of them are gang related, some of them are domestic violence related," Chief Meidl said. "So there's no one lever we can pull–there's multiple layers to this."
"The task force is built on philosophies and successes of other specialty teams that the Spokane Police Department has put together before," Mayor Woodward said in her address.
Teams like the Behavioral Health Unit, which Woodward said helped more than 4,000 people in crisis last year. Fewer than 1% of those cases ended in an arrest, according to the city.
"The program has continued to expand for one simple reason: it's working," Woodward said.
Chief Meidl said the Violent Crimes Task Force will follow criminals from the point of arrest to their first appearances in court, since many are often arrested and then quickly released.
"A lot of these judges aren't getting the full story of what's happening with these individuals, and the type of one person crime wave they are," Meidl said.
"We're looking at approaches other cities have taken to address quality of life crimes, by packaging misdemeanor charges into felony charges for those responsible for dozens and dozens of offenses," Mayor Woodward said.
That's something Spokane Police Chief Meidl said they already do, but they're hoping to use more frequently going forward.
"We need to not only continue to do our part, but we also need to look at the rest of the justice system to find out how the rest of the justice system plays a role in keeping our community safe," Meidl said. "We're only one cog of the wheel, and we rely on the rest of the justice system to help as well."
Meidl said the Spokane Police Department made sure they weren't breaking up any other task forces in order to create the Violent Crimes Task Force. He added the department plans on refilling the units where Violent Crimes Task Force members come from as more officers are hired in the coming months.